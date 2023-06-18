Just Ride Idaho has completed its second annual Free Family Bike Event.
The group founded by Teton Toyota, Idaho Mountain Trading and Idaho Falls Community Hospital promotes cycling and bike safety. The event was held at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls.
Event organizers bought over 400 helmets to give out for free. Technicians provided safety checks on bikes. Obstacle courses were set up for the kids. And free food, and t-shirts were handed out.
The event culminated in a three-and-a-half-mile family bike ride.
“We really wanted to outfit the community because we love it as much as we do,” says Idaho Mountain Trading Co-Owner Davin Napier, “but we wanted to outfit the community with protection on their heads, right? Head trauma is a serious thing. Biking is a great way to be outdoors, and we want to make sure people are safe. And that's why this event is taking place.”
In 2021, 961 people died in cycling accidents. The majority of those people weren’t wearing helmets.
