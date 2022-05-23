Idaho Falls Community Hospital along with Teton Toyota and Idaho Mountain Trading partnered on Saturday to make bike riding safer for the community.
Just Ride Idaho promotes health, wellness, and safety. Children in the community were given free bike helmets donated by the hospital along with bike safety checks. The hospital says people end up in hospital emergency rooms over the summer from bike injuries. And that most of those could be prevented with proper safety and equipment.
They say, wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of injury by over 80%. Organizers say the event was a success.
