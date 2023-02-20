A juvenile girl was air-lifted to the hospital after accidentally being shot on Sunday.
It happened on Hillside Drive in Ririe.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office tells KPVI that around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, the father of the juvenile girl was cleaning his weapon.
Officials say the AR-15 rifle accidentally discharged and hit the juvenile girl.
The girl was air-lifted to the hospital where she has been in surgery to have the bullet removed.
Officials say her condition is unknown at this time.
