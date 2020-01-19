Information provided by Pocatello Police Department
A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a hit and run Saturday night.
Pocatello police say just before 8 p-m, a juvenile was walking down the side of the road on 2200 bannock highway. When a vehicle traveling northbound swerved off the road and hit the juvenile.
The vehicle did not stop, but police say evidence left at the scene indicates the vehicle is believed to be a white ford truck with a damaged right front headlight and the passenger side view mirror broken.
Pocatello Police Department says the juvenile was taken to the hospital.
If you have any information about this vehicle you are urged to contact the Pocatello police.
After speaking with the mother Kathrine Ware, she confirmed the name of the Juvenile as 17 year old Josh Ware.
Kathrine shared that Josh is still in the hospital and recovering from surgery Sunday afternoon.
