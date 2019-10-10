Patrons of Marshall Public Library now have a new free way to stream movies.
Kanopy video-streaming is now a permanent platform at the library.
They gave it a trial run earlier this spring and it turned out to be successful.
Now library members can stream over thousands of movies from any location as long as they have a library card.
Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor, Marshall Public Library said, "30,000 titles we would not be able to fit in our building or financially be able to afford and so this just expands our reach into that digital format to bring really high quality, difficult to find information to all of our patrons."
If you are a Pocatello resident and have a Marshall Public Library card, you can sign up here: marshallpl.kanopy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.