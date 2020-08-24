Weather Alert

...AN AIR POLLUTION CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY... DUE TO WILDFIRE SMOKE, THE AIR QUALITY HAS BECOME UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS IN BLAINE, LINCOLN, MINIDOKA AND CASSIA COUNTIES OF IDAHO. AIR QUALITY MAY FLUCTUATE BETWEEN UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS AND UNHEALTHY FOR ALL. THIS ADVISORY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL AIR QUALITY HAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED. THOSE INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE SENSITIVE TO INCREASED PARTICULATE OR SMOKE LEVELS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LIMIT PROLONGED OR STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITY. AN INCREASE IN SYMPTOMS OF ASTHMA AND OTHER RESPIRATORY AILMENTS ARE LIKELY. YOUR COOPERATION IS APPRECIATED. ANOTHER STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE ACCESS THE DEPARTMENTS WEBSITE AT HTTP://AIRQUALITY.DEQ.IDAHO.GOV THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION, TWIN FALLS IDAHO REGIONAL OFFICE. CONTACT AT 208 736 2190.