The Idaho Department of Corrections is working to keep inmates safe at local women's prisons across the state.
A strict screening process is being done for all new inmates and transfers of inmates to ensure they have no temperatures or any other symptoms of the coronavirus.
They are also beginning to implement a 14 day quarantine of new inmates before they are allowed to go into the general population.
In addition to constantly cleaning and disinfecting the facilities, they would like all inmates and staff to have masks which would be about 3 per individual.
They have started a program to have inmates make masks, but donations of materials and masks are currently needed so that everyone can have one.
Ross Castleton, Deputy Chief of Prisons, Idaho said, "It's going to be outside our entrances and there will be drop boxes so people can donate elastic, the 100% cotton, or the actual finished masks and we will be accepting all of those."
Donations can be dropped off into those drop boxes outside of every facility.
Around 1200 masks will be needed for the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.