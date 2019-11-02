Keeping student athletes safe

For many high school athletes, Saturday was a day to celebrate.Thousands of people filled the Portneuf Wellness Complex to watch their favorite athlete run for a title in the Idaho High Schools Actives Association State Cross Country Meet.
And dozens of hands were on ready to help an injured athlete.
Portneuf Sports Medicine Brent Faure says, "We have about six volunteer nurses from the hospital who help us with some of the medical conditions that happen here today. We have eight athletic trainers working. We have three Bannock County Search and Rescue guys out on the course."
Search and rescue and other volunteers spread out around the 80-acre plot of land to be close when an injury happens.
Bannock County Search and Rescue Torey Danner says, "Anytime a runner goes down we have the ability to pick them up and transport them back to the finish line and get them medical aid in about a minute. That's about the response time to get to any of these guys."
Runners who are injured on the course or collapse from fatigue at the finish line all end up in the care of the nurses and athletic trainers.
Athletic Trainer Britt Dickman says, "A lot of times, there are places that hold races like this that don't have what we bring. And so, you know, our big philosophy here is to provide the best care at all means possible and going all out for these kids because they deserve the medical coverage."
The medical team provides a range of services at these races and is prepared for the worst.
Faure says, "We can take care of anything from a small blister to a major medical problem that's happening here on the course. We all have radios so we can contact dispatch centers, either Bannock County or Pocatello. We can have other agencies responding here within minutes."
The state cross country competition included schools from across the state ranging in size from 1A to 5A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.