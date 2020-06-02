KFC Feeds PPD

A local food establishment fed a local police department recently.
KFC in Pocatello donated 80 full dinner boxes to the Pocatello Police Department.
The dinner boxes included chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes and gravey.
PPD Officer Greg Cates says the perception of police across the country isn’t good right now, so when the community does something like this for the department in times like these, he says it makes their entire day.
“And just to know that they do really appreciate us and that they took the time and the effort to put something together like that for us. Everyone at the department was stoked,” says Officer Greg Cates, Pocatello Police Department.
Officer Cates is also the new community resource officer for the Pocatello Police Department.
