Idaho State University Department of Dental Hygiene hosted their annual ‘Give Kids a Smile’ event on Saturday.
The event’s theme was ‘Under the Sea.’
Pre-school through 8th grade kids received free preventative dental care from ISU Dental Hygiene Students.
Services included exams, x-rays, cleaning, dental sealants and fluoride varnish.
The event is aimed at helping families that don’t have dental insurance or are under insured, still be able to get care for their children’s teeth.
“Or they’re in a rural city that might not even have a dentist and so it’s really important we hold this event to help capture those families that could really need or use the dental benefits but aren’t able to get into the office in their town,” says April Sluder, Oral Health Coordinator at Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
95 kids were scheduled for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.