Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...A MIX OF RAIN AND MELTING SNOW SUNDAY AFTERNOON MAY RESULT IN ICING CONDITIONS ON ROADWAYS AS THE TEMPERATURES PLUMMET THROUGH THE EVENING. SNOW, MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY AT TIMES WILL RESULT IN WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH SOME OF THE BENCH AREAS ABOVE 5000 FEET RECEIVING AS MUCH AS 5 TO 8 INCHES. GUSTY NORTH WINDS TO 30 MPH MAY PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...SOUTHERN HILLS, ALBION MOUNTAINS, RAFT RIVER REGION, AND THE LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ALBION, ALMO, MALTA, ROCKLAND, HOLBROOK, AMERICAN FALLS, POCATELLO, AND BLACKFOOT. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE SUNDAY EVENING OR MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CONSIDER GIVING YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&