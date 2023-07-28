An annual kid's triathlon is coming up next month.
The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual 'Kids's Tri-Harder Triathlon' on August 12th.
The triathlon is a fun-filled event designed to encourage children between the ages of three and 13 to try the sport of triathlon.
Held at Wes Deist Aquatic Center, the triathlon allows youth to swim in the pool, followed by a bike and run on the outdoor course.
Every participant will receive a swag bag with great items from the business community, a medal for finishing and a breakfast provided by Smith Chevrolet.
Registration for the event costs $25.00 dollars.
To sign up online go to idahofallsidahno.gov/registration.
