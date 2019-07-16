This week, 32 kids are spending part of their day at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello, learning a skill they will use their entire lives.
This is the first year the iCan Bike camp has come to eastern Idaho.
The five day, 1.5 hour camp gives those with disabilities a safe space to learn to ride a bike.
The camp pairs two volunteers with each biker, and helps them build confidence and balance on the bike.
Volunteers say the ability to ride a bike means inclusion for kids who are often left out, and can even be life-changing.
"A lot of these guys aren't able to drive a vehicle," says Andrew Blaser, Board Member, East Idaho Down Syndrome. "So now they can drive down to the grocery store, right down to the gas station, and...be able to...have that kind of independence they might not have had otherwise."
The camp is broken up into five sessions throughout the morning. For more information, visit iCanShine.org.
