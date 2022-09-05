Kind Community week is coming up this month.
The 8th annual Kind Community event will be the third week of September.
They will be going out to schools with donation boxes and banners for each school to sign.
They also reach out to local businesses and non-profit organizations to promote kindness.
This year they've teamed up with local artists and businesses to do a coloring book which which will be delivered to every elementary student in the area.
"I think just the simplicity of kindness, everyone can do it and everyone has a story to share, so I think when we bring that collaboration together to share that message it spreads easily," says Rainbow Maldonado, Co-Founder and President of Kind Community.
