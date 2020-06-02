Tom Togiai, an organizer of the "Kneel for 9: Unity Walk", stated why they planned this event.
"So we wanted to put this together just to show the community and the officers in town that we can come together as one."
The event is in response to the untimely death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died while in police custody and with tensions rising throughout the nation, residents look to find a way to express themselves and show support.
The event gives the community a peaceful outlet during these turbulent times.
Raemo trevino, one of the organizers for the kneel for nine unity walk, shares what he hopes the event will bring.
"I feel like it would be great for our community to come together and like ease some of that tension you know. So they feel like they can be protected out here and they'll be fine."
The event will be held on June 3rd and begins at 6 pm.
Participants are asked to meet at the Pocatello downs parking lot and then follow a set schedule.
The march will start off at the racetracks, make it way down to the wellness complex and have a kneel right hearing from some of the speakers and community leaders speak.
The some speakers include Mayor Brian Blad and Chief Roger Schei of the Pocatello PD.
The unity march also has the support of the Pocatello branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Kenneth Monroe, President of the Pocatello NAACP, had this to say of the march.
"The purpose of all of this is for us to begin to talk about what's going on and that's kind of the next stage you know. Let's begin conversations about what's happened here, let's talk to the family, let's talk to each other, let's get our community involved."
Bringing to light a much needed conversation on the current injustices affecting our country.
For more information on the event click on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Pocatello.Branch.NAACP/
**Article has been corrected to show the proper date for the event**
