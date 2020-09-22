Today is National Voter Registration Day. On the special day, a local elections official describes the changes voters can expect to see during the general election due to pandemic.
This week, the Bannock County Elections Office is extra busy preparing for the November election.
"We're mailing out 13,000 ballots," says Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock.
An influx of voters are mailing in their ballots due to the pandemic. Hancock says they expect up to 16,000 mail-in ballots total. However, on Election Day the county will make voting as normal as possible for those who prefer to do so in person.
There will be the usual amount of polling places, the same voting hours and unlike other areas in the state, more than enough volunteers to man the polls. "As a matter of fact," Hancock adds. "We have a list of over 100 names of people who have sent emails to us or have called us volunteering to be a poll worker."
There will be some differences at polling locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters need to practice social distancing, hand sanitizer will be available, and poll workers will have sanitizing wipes to clean surfaces.
Election officials urge all voters to be patient and kind. This election is different from any in the past and is a new process for everyone. Be kind to poll workers and other voters.
For those who don't want to vote at a polling place this year, early walk-in voting begins September 28 and ends October 30. If you requested a mail-in ballot but want to vote early, you will need to wait until your mail-in ballot arrives and take it in with you to vote. This is what you can also expect if you decide to vote in person on Election Day after requesting a mail-in ballot. Counties cannot issue more than one ballot per voter.
For those who are voting by mail, the postal service may run a little slow due to the influx of mail during the election season. If you are worried your ballot will not make it back to the elections office in time to be counted, you can drop off your ballots off at your county's elections office anytime "before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day," Hancock explains. "We have a drop box right outside of our door."
Remember, the last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 23.
Many worry mail in voting will lead to fraud, but election officials across the country have assured Americans not to worry. Local officials say Idahoans have even less to worry about.
"We can't issue two ballots to one person," says Hancock. "We can't receive more than one ballot per person. When those come back they're received right into our voter database and if someone were tempted to send us a second ballot our system would say this person has already voted."
While this election will be different, election officials will make sure your voice is heard.
"We work hard to safeguard that vote because it is that important," Hancock reassures local voters. "It's what our country was founded on."
New Idaho legislation allows elections offices to open mail-in ballots a week before the election to allow them time to rest. Resting gives the creases in the ballots time to flatten out so that the counting machines have no problems reading them. Bannock County will begin opening ballots the weekend before the election. Once opened, those ballots will go into a vault where a camera live streams the inside of the vault to assure no ballots are tampered with. Even though the ballots will be opened before Election Day, they will not be counted until then.
Even with all the mail-in ballots, the elections office plans on having results before midnight on election night.
For more information on important dates, polling locations and other election updates, visit: https://www.bannockcounty.us/elections/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.