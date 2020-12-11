New CDC guidelines for quarantining during the pandemic mean you might not have to self-isolate for 14 days. You may be able to isolate for 14, 10 or even seven days. A local health expert explains how to know which length of quarantine time to chose if you've come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.
"There's some hardship attached to that," remarks the director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health Maggie Mann. COVID-19 has an incubation period of 14 days and for nearly a year, that's been the length of time people have had to quarantine. However, two weeks is a long time to quarantine - especially for those who can't work from home.
"In looking at the data that they have available, they did make a decision that it's acceptable now to take a couple of other approaches," explains Mann. For the most part, the CDC still recommends the full 14-day quarantine period for those who've come into contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. However, the organization now offers guidelines for two shorter periods of self-isolation.
"If you're in close contact, you can end your isolation on day 10 instead of day 14," Mann says. "If you have a PCR test that's done at least five days after your most recent contact and that test comes back negative" then you're okay to end your isolation after day seven.
It's important to note that both options are contingent on one thing: You have no COVID-19 symptoms. "If you have any of those symptoms you should probably get tested, and definitely continue to isolate for the full 14 days," adds Mann.
If the incubation period for the virus is 14 days, you may wonder why the CDC would shorten the isolation period in certain situations. Mann explains, "They have enough data now that they feel they can give people these other two options without really causing a big jump in cases."
If you need to shorten your quarantine period and want to get tested, it needs to be a PCR test and not an antigen test. Mann recommends calling your testing location before going in to make sure a PCR test is available. For a list of symptoms visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
