Know how to use personal protective equipment correctly

Last week, President Trump recommended Americans wear cloth face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local health officials explain how to properly use face coverings and other personal protective equipment.
Southeast Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann says, "Really our best recommendation as far as protection for your hands is hand washing and hand sanitizer."
Hand washing should be done for at least 20 seconds with soap and water to kill the virus.
Hand sanitizer should have an alcohol content of at least 60 percent to ensure it's effectiveness in killing the novel coronavirus.
For those who do choose to wear gloves to the grocery store or other public places Mann says, "it's important that the second you're walking out of the grocery store you're taking them off."
After taking the gloves off, throw them away.
Mann says, "You certainly wouldn't want to be wearing gloves in one setting and then wearing the same set of gloves in another setting." Doing so can unintentionally spread the virus.
Besides good hand hygiene, President Trump recently recommended Americans wear cloth face coverings in public.
Mann says, "One of the reasons that cloth face coverings were recommended as an added layer of protection is they're sort of a reminder not to touch our face."
The eyes, nose and mouth are a great place for the virus to enter the body. Wearing a mask but constantly touching it is counterproductive. In between wears, cloth face coverings need to be disinfected.
Mann says taking all these steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 only works if everyone is "practicing social distancing of at least six feet or more if you're in a public setting, or when you're not around people who aren't your household contacts. Limiting activity as much as possible; only going out for those essential things like groceries, or health care, or to maybe go for a walk."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.