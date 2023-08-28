KPVI News Today and Wendy's gave away the first breakfast on Friday to Christy Mason with Idaho Central Credit Union in Chubbuck.
KPVI News Today's Deanne Coffin and Eric Ash delivered the Wendy's breakfast to the ICCU office.
If you want to wind breakfast for your office, just stop by any Wendy's Restaurant in Eastern Idaho and drop our business card in the entry box where you see Deanne Coffin and Eric Ash's picture.
Then watch KPVI News Today Friday mornings to see if you've won.
Deanne and Eric will personally deliver your prize to your business.
