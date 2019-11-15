Elections are over and the dust has settled.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with the Pocatello City Council Elects, Roger Bray, Chris Stevens and Claudia Ortega who joined forces together during the election.
They talk about how that strategy paid off for them.
KPVI asked the city council elects if they think running together as a trio helped them to get elected.
“I really do think it helped us, because it made it where people understood the expanse, the issues we were addressing. We’re three different individuals with three different skill sets and concern levels but we united at certain levels that resonated with the people,” says Roger Bray, Seat Three.
“One it helped pull some constituencies and secondly it helped I think give people the idea that if all three of us could be elected, that there would be enough weight there to enact some of the changes that we’d like to see,” says Chris Stevens, Seat One.
“There were people who voted for us who didn’t agree with either or any one of us, however, they felt that the three of us together might be able to bring some change to the way things are done,” says Claudia Ortega, Seat Two.
City council elect Chris Stevens went knocking door to door talking to people while campaigning and it paid off. She took incumbent Jim Johnston’s seat and now the real work begins.
“So our goal is to try to be the difference in how things are done that we wanted to see and then to do our utmost and collaborate with our colleagues hoping that by collaborating and yet staying true to our own process, that we can actually have some influence on the whole council,” says Stevens.
Bray, Stevens and Ortega say that although they are like minded on many of the same issues, when it comes to making decisions or arriving to an outcome or a solution, they may have different ideas.
“I think more than anything we’ll probably disagree on how to address something. When it comes to fiscal things, I think we’re pretty much in line how we think things should be approached and tackled. Social things is probably where we’re going to see the biggest difference in our approach to how we address social issues,” says Ortega.
“I think each one of us will vote according to the research we’ve done and the decisions that come internally within our own selves,” says Bray.
The city council elect will host their first town hall meeting with the community at the Senior Center on December 3rd.
