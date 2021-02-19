Krystal Lee Kenney, the former Idaho nurse who was sentenced to prison for three years for tampering with a phone that was evidence in a Colorado homicide case, has had her sentence thrown out.
In 2019, Kenney entered into a plea deal with the prosecution to testify against Patrick Frazee. He was found guilty of murdering his wife, Kelsey Berreth, around Thanksgiving Day in 2018.
In an appeal, Kenney’s attorneys argued that the sentence was unconstitutional because it exceeded the maximum for the charge that she pleaded guilty to under the deal, which did not mention aggravating factors and was therefore only 18 months.
The appeals court said they are remanding the case to district court for resentencing.
