A recent study by GasBuddy places Idaho in the top three states of how many hours you need to work to pay for your gasoline per year.
Drivers in Nevada, Montana, and Idaho work 20 hours more than the national average of 88.9 hours to pay for their yearly gasoline bill.
Specifically in Idaho, drivers need to work 107.1 hours per year to cover the cost.
People in the northeast work less because drivers have smaller vehicles, other methods of mass transit and smaller cars.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy said, "We looked at a combination of not necessarily just prices but how much gas is being consumed and because trucks in the state, I would summarize that you tend to have longer commutes and bigger vehicles."
On the bright side, the average price of gasoline nationally on Labor Day will most likely be the third lowest that it has been in the last ten years, around $2.55 per gallon which is about 30 cents less per gallon than last year.
Here is a link to the full study: https://www.gasbuddy.com/go/labor-day-gas-prices-study-2019/
