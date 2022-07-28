A two-day ladies golf tournament starts Friday.
The 'Gate City High River' Ladies only golf tournament is at two different golf courses over two days.
Organizers say the tournament has been going on for decades and is one of the biggest ladies only golf tournaments in Southeast Idaho.
The tournament kicks off Friday at Riverside Golf Course at 9:00 a.m.
Then on Saturday it's at Highland Golf Course at 8:30 a.m.
There will be breakfast included on both days and lunch on Friday.
Last year they had 118 women participate and they are hoping for even more this year.
It's $150.00 dollars per team to enter.
To sign up contact the clubhouse at 208-237-9922
"What it is, is supports women's golf. It gives us an opportunity to play two different courses, one each day, Riverside and Highland, and you know, we're just a bunch of women that want to golf and have a nice fun golf tournament," says Jennifer Durham, Tournament Chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.