A ladies tea was held over the weekend to raise money for a good cause.
The Christmas Bou'Tea'Que Craft Show and Ladies Tea was held Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Pocatello.
The event was to raise money for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District New Horizon moms to help with diapers and formula.
At the event there were a variety of vendors selling items.
There were also raffles and a silent auction.
16 tables were decorated by members of the community.
"We want to give back to the community, especially those organizations and charters that need help. Just those hidden ones. It's not a lot, but we want to just help where we can," says Sadee Peterson, Event Organizer
Organizers of the event say they raised about $10,000 dollars.
