Bannock County is doing a project to help preserve groundwater at the Bannock County Landfill.
It is the Fort Hall Mine Groundwater Remediation project.
Dillon Evans, the Assistant Operations Manager for Bannock County Solid Waste, ways they are committed to preserving the groundwater.
They are installing four new wells that will be used to monitor chemicals in the groundwater.
Two of them will be monitoring wells that will be able to do tracer tests on the other wells.
The other two wells will be injection wells for remediation.
The wells are just one small part of the larger overall effort to fix the pollution from decades ago.
"We just want the environment to be as healthy as it possibly can. We're doing everything in our power, along with our partners to try and make everything as clean and healthy for years and years to come," say Dillon Evans, Assistant Operations Manager for Bannock County Solid Waste.
The four wells are expected to be finished by the end of this month.
