The Bingham County Sheriff's Office helped the Fort Hall Police Department make a drug bust.
Deputies responded to a possible domestic disturbance involving non-tribal suspects near their vehicle at the Fort Hall Casino. Deputies seized over 14,000 fentanyl pills, over $18,000, 6.3 grams of fentanyl powder, 10 grams of heroin, 1.2 grams of cocaine, trace amounts of dab and 5.2 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.
Kristen Meyer and Andy Meyer were taken into custody. Both are charged with multiple felonies including possession and trafficking charges.
