The hustle and bustle isn’t over until the last store closes for the day on Christmas Eve.
With just hours left until Christmas, last minute holiday shoppers contribute to a big portion of most retailer’s holiday sales.
Local stores even had their employees helping customers in their Christmas pajamas.
Some last minute shoppers that KPVI ran into on Christmas Eve day say they were even getting their Christmas tree last minute, while others were picking up those last minute stocking stuffers.
“We didn’t think about it until today,” says Jeff Hull, Picking up Christmas Tree.
“Trying to get the last things to fill in stockings and just fill in gifts that the kids can’t find yet,” says Jessica Horst, Last Minute Shopper.
Amazon is offering same day Christmas Eve delivery in some areas for eligible orders over $35.00 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.