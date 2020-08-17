Idahoans are no strangers to summer heat.
Locally across the Pocatello area the hottest temperatures of the summer typically occur at the end of July and early August.
Tim Axford, Meteorologist, NWS Pocatello, said, "Most of our climate is a desert climate, we are very arid which means very dry climate and so we get these daytime temperatures soaring into the mid 90s at times."
But high temperatures in the 90s isn't the hottest that it gets around the Gem State.
Typically Pocatello averages 1.5 days per year at or above 100 degrees.
So far this summer we've had three days in the triple digits meanwhile last year we didn't have any.
Tim Axford, Meteorologist, NWS Pocatello The ground is very dry, the vegetation is very dry and that moisture or lack in moisture in this case really helps boost those temperatures during the day when there's no moisture during the day to soak up that heat it goes straight to the air and makes it hotter.
While the temperature outside may be in the lower 90s, vehicles heat up much quicker.
Michael Autovino, mautovino@kpvi.com said, "In just under 30 minutes the temperature inside the vehicle can rise to over 120 degrees which is very dangerous for anyone or anything left inside."
The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning when heat can impact anyone's health.
This serves as a reminder to stay hydrated and wear loose fitting clothing as well as limiting your time outside.
Maggie Mann, District Director at Southeastern Idaho Public Health said, "We recommend that you do it earlier in the day before it gets really really warm or later in the day when it's started to cool off a little bit."
While late season heat waves don't happen every year, paying attention to the local forecast and planning head can help keep you safe.
The Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday with the potential for a few more records to be broken.
