Citing “changing conditions around the world”, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint leaders have released guidelines for members on what to do in an active shooter situation.
This is according to a press release from the church.
It says first, to increase safety, members should be aware of one’s surroundings, stay calm, extend friendship and respect to every visitor, avoid being alone in a church building and "follow the promptings of the holy ghost for guidance and safety."
When it comes to an actual active shooter situation, church leaders instruct members to run, hide or fight, depending on the circumstance.
Cameron Brower, the Chubbuck Stake President, talked with KVPI about how he feels about the current climate, where mass shootings, especially in houses of worship, are more common.
He says it’s a sad reality, and hopes answers can be found.
"Even one life lost is too much,” says Brower.
“And so it's sad, it's heartbreaking, no matter who it is, no matter what faith, background, race whatever it is, it's heartbreaking."
These new guidelines come after the LDS church banned firearms on all church property in august.
