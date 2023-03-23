Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&