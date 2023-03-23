A bill to get graduating seniors a higher education passed the senate on Wednesday.
The governor's 'launch' bill provides about $8,500 dollars per graduating senior starting with the class of 2024.
They can use those funds to continue their education.
The goal is to increase the number of Idaho students who pursue a higher education.
Local State Senator James Ruchti says there is a need for it with Idaho employers and he is in favor of the bill.
"Education, whether you're going on to get a traditional four-year education or you're just going on to get additional skills, you know, out in the economy, education is the foundation for all of that, you know give young people skills they can use to make more money and they're going to get the experience they need to acquire more skills, which makes them more employable later. It's all about just getting them into that process of getting the initial education they need, the additional training they need," says State Senator James Ruchti.
The bill passed 20 to 15 and is headed to the governor's desk for a signature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.