You may have noticed a few more uniforms than usual on your way to the polls.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked to election officials and voters about the ramped up security at certain polling locations.
“Crazy world we live in today. First thing I noticed when I walked up. I said oh the popo’s here,” says Doreen Truscott, Pocatello Voter.
Voter Doreen Truscott says she absolutely feels safer with law enforcement on site at her polling location at Indian Hills Elementary School in Pocatello.
“I am definitely pro law enforcement and I’m glad to see them here. I’m always glad to have them be around, especially like voting in issues today can be crazy,” says Doreen.
And her husband Gary agrees. As a former police officer himself, he feels it’s appropriate for this day and age.
“To see the police out here and I think it’s a great sign and in today’s time, I think it’s probably a very good idea,” says Gary Truscott, Pocatello Voter.
Bannock County election officials say law enforcement is present at each one of the schools in School District 25, where polls are located.
So it’s really important that we maintain a polling location in a school. They’re centrally located in that precinct. They’re ADA compliant. The parking is sufficient for an election day, but also we have to be concerned with safety for the kids as well, so we will put police presence in all of the schools that have a polling place from now on moving forward,” says Julie Hancock, Bannock County Elections Administrator.
Hancock says School District 25 came to them with concerns about safety for the kids in the schools at polling locations on election day.
“We have never had an incident in Bannock County of any kind of violence in the schools on election day, but this is a way that we can maintain that location for our voters to have ease of voting and not be a process that’s more difficult for them, but a process that is easier for them,” says Hancock.
Voter Mary Okelberry says she worked at the polls for several years with no extra security, but thanked the deputy on site for his presence at their polling location.
“Well I respect and am grateful to anybody who gives their time to protect me, or even more than that, protect the children at the school. I think that’s paramount here,” says Mary Okelberry, Pocatello Voter.
KPVI reached out to Pocatello School District 25 who say that based on the advice the district received from law enforcement, they were encouraged to increase security at schools on election day last November.
District 25 representative Courtney Fisher, when asked, was unable to tell KPVI what it costs to place law enforcement at all the polling locations in schools, but Bannock County Election Administrator Julie Hancock says it costs about $2,000 dollars.
