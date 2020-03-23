Lawmakers Wrap up Legislative Session

State lawmakers wrapped up legislative session last week.
Senator Mark Nye says the House and the Senate wrapped up on Friday.
He says now pending bills are just waiting for final action by the Governor and by this week the state should know which ones will go into law.
Senator Nye says the good news is Idaho has a substantial rainy day fund that will help the state with the Corona-virus situation.
“With the down turn and the economy and people staying home and not shopping as much, you know, and the cash flow is different, having a backup source of funds helps us get through the hard times,” says Senator Mark Nye, (D) Idaho .
Senator Nye says several legislators left session early this year due to the Covid-19 threat.
