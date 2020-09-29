LDS Charities Donates $50,000 To Aid For Friends' New Shelter

As construction efforts continue for the new Aid For Friends shelter, they also received a large donation from the Church of Latter Day Saints.
The LDS Charities of the Pocatello Idaho East Stake donated $50,000 to continue the efforts.
Tom Bates, President of the Pocatello East Stake, explained why he felt it was important to donate to aid for friends.
"I believe that it's a responsibility of the community to serve others and as a religious group I think that we are moved to be able to reach out and serve others in our community and this is a huge need."
The new shelter will not only accommodate more people but also allow for better amenities.
B.J. Stensland, Executive Director for Aid For Friends, tells us about some of the amenities.
"We're going to have a career center with computers, so people are going to be able to look for jobs right here. We're going to have a dining room, we've never had a dining room before. It's going to be awesome that people get to enjoy their meals and actually sit at tables with other people."
Another large donor, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, was also there for the update tour.
They have matched $1,000,000 in donations from the local community.
Brady Ellis, Vice President of Housing Support Programs at IHFA, expresses how the new shelter will make the residents feel safer.
"There's a lot of people that are going to be able to feel more secure, more safe, have a more dignified living environment through this shelter that we're so extremely happy to provide."
The new shelter is scheduled to be completed by January of 2021 barring any delays.
