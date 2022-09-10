Idaho is known for its potatoes and one farm in Idaho Falls is producing thousands of sacks - all for a charitable cause.
Harvest time at Taylorview Farms in Idaho Falls doesn't mean more potatoes in the grocery store - it means potatoes going to those that need them most.
"About half the potatoes that come through our warehouse make it to the Bishop's Central Storehouse in SLC," said farm manager David Nielson. "Then they're distributed throughout the U.S. from there."
Other shipments go to organizations like Feeding America - who distributes them wherever there is a need.
"I've even had a few loads go to Hawaii and Alaska, which are kind of fun," Nielson adds.
Some potatoes stay locally as well, going to places like the Idaho Food Bank and local food pantries.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints bought the farms several years ago and a portion of things like tithing, fast offerings, and church donations are used to help keep the farm operating.
The farm only has three paid employees, including Nielson. The rest is volunteer-run.
"We had about 9,000 donated hours last year," Nielson said.
Volunteers help at all stages - from planting to sorting and packaging.
And with Taylorview Farms producing 100,000 sacks - or 10 million pounds of potatoes - each year, the farm relies heavily on those volunteers.
Nielson said it's great to see the community support they get each year.
"It's amazing every year," he said. "It's a tremendous blessing to be able to work in an environment like that where people are giving the best of themselves, giving their time, to help people in need."
Backman agrees, saying helping others is what this community does.
"One of the things I've always loved about Idaho Falls is what a great community it is," he said. "And I think this farm contributes to the spiritual part of the community when we all help our fellow man by contributing and providing and this provides access for service for people."
One beneficiary of the farm's potatoes is the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.
"We receive about 45 pallets of potatoes from Taylorview Farms every year and those potatoes sustain us basically the entire year," said executive director Ariel Jackson. "And that means basically every family that comes to see us gets fresh potatoes, has access to those fresh potatoes."
Jackson adds that for charitable food organizations, potatoes are a hot commodity.
"They store really well, they store for a long time, you can stretch a meal with it -- prepare them as a meal in and of themselves," she said. "You can can them - they're really versatile."
Currently, the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket serves 1,600 families - or approximately 7,000 people each month.
And with things like inflation, Jackson said their need is greater even than it was during the pandemic.
"It's a little bit crazy," she said. "When Covid started we were seeing an increase of about 130%. And we're seeing a bigger increase now of almost 150%. The charitable food system is really stressed right now and we're doing our best to meet the needs."
Jackson said the food they get from Taylorview Farms is vital.
"Our partnerships with Taylorview Farms, and any organizations we work with, are really the lifeblood of what we do," she said. "And we couldn't do what we do without them."
Taylorview Farms wants the community to know they are there to help - everyone.
You don't have to be a member of the church to benefit from the farm's crops - or to volunteer there.
"We just want the community to know this farm stands ready to serve the community in a greater capacity than we already are," Backman said. "And we welcome everyone to come out and serve. If you have a non-profit that needs some assistance, the farm stands ready."
The farm is in need of volunteers for the upcoming harvest, which starts Sept. 29.
If you're interested in volunteering, contact Taylorview Farms directly at 208-522-0584.
