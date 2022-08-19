Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho... East central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho... Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grace, or 8 miles west of Soda Springs, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Chesterfield Reservoir, Grace and Bancroft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH