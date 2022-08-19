The lead guitarist for a major rock band talked to KPVI about their upcoming show this weekend.
'Great White' will be playing at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall on Saturday night.
They will be sharing the stage with Tesla and Buckcherry.
'Great White' has sold more than 10 million albums with six top 100 billboard hits.
They also have two platinum albums, one gold single and four number one MTV videos.
Some of their hits include 'Rock Me,' and 'Once Bitten Twice Shy.'
KPVI's Deanne Coffin talked to lead guitarist and founder of 'Great White,' Mark Kendall, who tells her what they're looking forward to on Saturday.
MARK KENDALL (LEAD GUITARIST FOR GREAT WHITE)
"Just seeing all the fans, you know, the fans basically have grown up with us, you know, so no matter where we play, it's always similar, because they are there to hear the music, a lot of them, they grew up with us. It's kind of like re-living their high school years, or whatever you know, because people have a lot of stories about where they were and what they were doing, you know, on certain songs that we have and it's really great to be a part of that," says Mark Kendall, Lead Guitarist and Founder of 'Great White.'
Tickets start at $59.00 dollars and you can purchase them at shobangaming.com
(1) comment
This show is going to be smokin'! Absolute fire. Can't wait to see the pyrotechnics they are so famous for. Hopefully there's lots of poky people in attendance to be engulfed in the fun!
