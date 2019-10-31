Information provided by City of Pocatello
Next week, the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s leaf collection program will begin.
The 2019 program will begin Monday, November 4 and will wrap up Saturday, November 30. The leaves collected through the program will be taken to Bannock County’s compost collection area where they will be utilized as a material in the creation of compost. The department will only accept leaves in compostable bags. The bags can be purchased at local stores. Leaves in plastic bags left on the curb cannot be picked up by leaf collection trucks, but may instead be placed in the regular trash autocart.
Leaves will be picked up on residents’ regularly scheduled trash pickup days. Residents who are part of the City’s yard waste collection program do not need to use compostable bags, and are asked to put the leaves directly in their yard waste autocart. If a resident has more leaves than their yard waste autocart can hold, they are asked to put the leaves in compostable bags and place the bags on the curb on the regularly scheduled trash pickup day. Residents are asked to put their autocarts and compostable bags out by 7 a.m. to ensure pickup.
Citizens with questions about leaf collection are invited to contact the Sanitation Department at 208-234-6192.
For more information on the leaf collection program or any of the other programs offered by the Sanitation Department, visit pocatello.us/sanitation.
