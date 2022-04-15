Legacy Christian School Easter Egg Hunt

Legacy Christian School is inviting everyone to their first ever Easter Egg Hunt.
There will be eggs, prizes, and an open house if you are looking for information about the school.
The event is Saturday April 16th at 4:00 p.m.
The location is 1633 Olympus Drive.
