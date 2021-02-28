A local resident almost lost thousands of dollars due to a gift card scam.
Sean Malone of Idaho Falls said the incident dates back a few weeks ago when he first received a fraud check in the mail.
"It was a few weeks back. Unsolicited I had received postage," said Malone.
Malone who is also legally blind gets paid on disability, but he says even what he receives only gets him by so much.
"On disability you don't make much money, you know, you really don't get a whole lot. And I figured this would help out, especially during the holidays and even after trying just to manage to survive," said Malone.
So he thought this check would be able to help him out.
"Come to find out that it was fraudulent," said Malone. "Somebody had just made such a complete precise copy of it and I was suddenly was left, I don't know, $2,455."
Once he cashed in that phony check, he used spent about $455 dollars to take care of bills and other expense.
The letter which was said to be sent from a First National Bank instructed Malone to buy four prepaid cash cards with $500 on each card.
Luckily, he didn't do that once he found out from his credit union that it was fraud.
But the $455 he already spent came out of his own pocket.
"There was nothing I could do. I reached out to the Attorney General, you know, and they said 'There's really nothing you can do,'" said Malone.
Luckily, those who targeted Malone didn't receive additional information about the prepaid cards, which would have left Malone in a severe fraud situation.
"It's all I was thinking. I trusted and I paid for it," said Malone.
Malone advises others to be careful of suspicious checks like this. He's known people he's familiar with the also be victims of this type of scam.
"Just be careful. Be on your best guard," said Malone. "If it looks too good to be true it probably is, and it was."
