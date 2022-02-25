Legislation to enhance protections for gun-makers, sellers, and weapons carriers during declared emergencies in Idaho headed to the Governor's desk on Wednesday.
The House voted 58 to 9 to approve the measure that alters the state's disaster preparedness act by prohibiting the closing of gun-related businesses during emergencies.
Governor Little issued a temporary stay-at-home order in early 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Some workers and businesses were declared essential and allowed to continue, including gun businesses.
The new law would make sure they stay open under future governors.
The legislation also prevents Idaho's concealed weapons laws from being circumvented.
