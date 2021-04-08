Legislative Update with Local State Representative

Lawmakers are back in session at the Idaho Statehouse after a two-week recess due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
State Representative James Ruchti is one of the lawmakers that tested positive for COVID.
He says he’s doing fine and only experienced some fatigue while he was out.
Representative Ruchti says one of the items of business when they returned was that the House killed a Health and Welfare budget bill out of concern for $33.7 million dollars in funds that would have gone to daycare providers.
“If you are a worker, it’s absolutely essential that you have that sort of quality, affordable daycare for your children, so that you can focus at work, so you know your kids are getting good care in a positive start to their education. I think it just shows the fundamental misunderstanding of how important that is to our modern- day economy,” says Representative James Ruchti.
Ruchti says they probably have about three more weeks left of session.
