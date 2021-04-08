Legislative Update with Local State Representative

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 55 MPH. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley, Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands. * WHEN...Until to 10 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds are expected to create difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility to 1/4 mile at times resulting in highway closures, especially in trouble spots such as Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Hamer, Interstate 15 in the Fort Hall area, and Interstate 86 in the Arbon Valley and Rainbow Road area. Isolated tree damage and power outages are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&