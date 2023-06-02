You can register for the annual 'Lemonade Stand for Foster Care.'
The lemonade stand event raises funds and awareness for foster care.
You can to to idfap.org to order your lemonade stand kit.
The kit includes lemonade, cups, tablecloth, signage, payment method and a couple of T-shirts.
Then in July you can host a lemonade stand and all the money goes to helping kids in foster care.
Jacque Burt, the President of the Idaho Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, says it's one of their biggest fund-raisers of the year that helps keep them up and running.
"Because even though we're a non-profit, we need funds to run. We need to be able to, when a kiddo needs a band instrument, I need to be able to purchase one and when we have kiddo's that need, you know, weighted blankets. We need to be able to purchase those and get those sent out, you know we want to meet those needs and financially it takes that," says Jacque Burt, President of the Idaho Foster and Adoptive Parent Association.
Last year the event raised between $13,000 and $15,000 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.