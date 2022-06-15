The Idaho Foster and Adoptive Parent Association is holding their first ever 'Lemonade Stand for Foster Kids' event.
They will be selling lemonade kits to raise money and awareness for the program.
The kits cost $20.00 dollars and includes lemonade, cups, lids, straws, two T-shirts, table cloths and balloons.
It also comes with a form on how to explain foster care to children.
"One of them that I really love is this form on how to explain foster care to children, so if we have little kids doing this, we wanttheir parents to sit down with them and kind of talk to them. We love to take some of the stigma about being a foster kid because it'snot anything they've done, it's because of a family issue generally and so we would love if kids learned about it when they're youngand became advocates and became compassionate towards it," says Jacque Burt, President of Idaho Foster and Adoptive Parent Association.
To order a kit go to idfapa.org
