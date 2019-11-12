For the 14th year Les Schwab Tire Centers is teaming up with The Idaho Foodbank to help families in need.
Through December 20th, all Les Schwab Tire Centers will be collecting turkeys and any other non-perishable food items that community members are willing to donate.
Beginning this year, Les Schwab will match any turkey donations that they receive which will double the amount of turkeys available for families this holiday season through The Idaho Foodbank.
Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Branch Manager, Idaho Foodbank said, "People have to spend more money on their heating and they have more money on gas to travel and not having money for a regular Thanksgiving meal is a real struggle for people and so this just helps provides that in all of our families in Southeast Idaho."
You can donate turkeys or any other items to any of the nine Les Schwab tire locations across Eastern Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.