A local zoo says the public has only less than two weeks to see a rare baby animal.
On June 29th, "Marvin" became the first Red Panda to be born at the Idaho Falls Zoo. He did have a sibling, who died not long after birth.
Red Pandas are endangered, so they are a part of the zoo's cooperative breeding program, the goal of which is to ensure genetic diversity and good health within a species.
Marvin was abandoned by his mother "Delilah" not long after birth. This left zoo keepers to bottle feed him every two hours for the first five weeks of his life, an exhausting process for zookeepers. Marvin's now down to being fed just four times a day.
"He is quite the little eater,” says Sunny Katseanes, the Education Curator at the Idaho Falls Zoo.
“That's the biggest thing that we've noticed about our Marvin. He got his name cause’ he's a little starvin' Marvin, and he is hungry all the time. He has gained seven times his weight since he's been born, just in six weeks."
Marvin will be going to Zoo Knoxville on August 23rd so he can be raised with other red pandas.
Until then, you can see Marvin being fed every day at both 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
