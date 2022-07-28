Waiting for your license plate?
The Idaho Transportation Department says the license plate factory had an equipment failure.
Normal operations are anticipated by Friday.
Due to the extended outage, it will take time for plates to be sent to customers.
The 'plates on order' form you received at the time of registration is still valid.
Continue to keep this form in your window when operating the vehicle.
ITD has updated law enforcement, so they are aware of the situation.
Your registration is valid without the metal plate.
