Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413, 422, 475, AND 476... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop over extreme southeast Idaho, mainly in areas from the Interstate 15 corridor to the Wyoming border, and from the mountains south of Swan Valley and Palisades Reservoir. Most storms will be dry, with a few storms potentially producing over a tenth of an inch. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 35 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on this criterion for Southeastern Idaho: - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. &&