A two-year project that recently premiered on Idaho Public Television got a special screening in Pocatello Saturday.
As part of the "Idaho Experience" series, “Ligertown” is a 30-minute documentary about the events that transpired near Lava Hot Springs in September of 1995.
The writer and producer of “Ligertown,” Aaron Kunz, held a special screening at Portneuf Valley Brewing on Saturday.
He also talked about what went into making the documentary.
"You know, the hardest part for almost any historical show is getting all the visuals, says “Ligertown writer and producer Aaron Kuna, “and for us, it was going to various news stations and asking them for any content that they might have. I spent probably about four days at the county sheriff's office. They let us go through some of their old negatives and scanning each and every one of those photos. It takes about 6 minutes per photo and we scanned thousands. So, it was that's that was the hardest part of getting this documentary and making it so visually appealing."
"Ligertown" is now available to watch on Idaho Public Television's website.
