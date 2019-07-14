From Idaho Falls Police News Release:
At about 9:15 p.m. Idaho Falls Fire was dispatched to the Destinations Inn on Broadway in Idaho Falls. A caller reported that he had seen lightning strike a building in the area. Another called reported that they had heard a loud noise that they believed was a lightning strike and could smell smoke. Fire alarms were triggered and the building was evacuated.
It appears that lightning struck the chimney on top of the Artitorium building next door causing some damage to the top portion of the chimney. Crews from the Idaho Falls Fire Department found light smoke coming from a crawl space between the two buildings but no fire. Both buildings have been cleared for reentry.
Kerry should be back sometime tomorrow. Please feel welcome to reach out to me with IFFD questions in the meantime. Thanks everyone.
