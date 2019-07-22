Thunderstorms are very frequent during the summer months and it's important to know what to do when one approaches and you see lightning.
The most common phrase "when thunder roars, go indoors" applies here as moving indoors as soon as possible or getting into the safety of a vehicle is ideal.
But if you do not have this option and are in the middle of a field for example, you want to make yourself the least likely target to get struck by lightning by crouching down and getting as low to the ground as possible.
Dan Valle, Lead Forecaster, National Weather Service said, "So let's say you're out on a hike and it's a pretty baron mountaintop but there happens to be just a couple of trees nearby, stay away from the trees because they’re going to be the first ones to be hit by lightning in all odds."
Experts say that if you're in a wooded forest you're okay, as long as you stay near the lowest tree around you.
