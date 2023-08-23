A long-time lady rocker performed in Fort Hall over the weekend.
Guitarist, vocalist and song-writer Lita Ford took to the outdoor state Saturday night at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
She was part of the Dokken, Vixen, Firehouse line-up.
She's well known for hits like 'Kiss Me Deadly' and her duet 'Close My Eyes Forever' with Ozzy Osbourne
KPVI's Deanne Coffin caught up with her before she hit the stage.
She told Deanne she loves playing in Idaho and loves how friendly the people are.
Lita also talked about how well her band works together while performing.
"I have a really great band and we work together very well as a team on stage and it really makes for a great show. We don't have a lot of flashy stuff, we just have us and our instruments and our music and that's what shines through the most," says Lita Ford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.