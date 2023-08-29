Vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Lita Ford does an exclusive interview with KPVI News Today's Deanne Coffin.
Lita Ford's Extended Interview with Deanne Coffin
Deanne Coffin
The community came together to support a local boys and girls club last week. Read morePinehurst Floral & Greenhouse Hosted Fundraising Event
'Champ's Heart' is a non-profit organization in Idaho Falls that provides horse encounters for children with disabilities, their families, and veterans. Read moreThe Healing Power of Horses
- Bannock County, ID
-
- 0
A wildfire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land in the City Creek area. Officials are asking people to avoid the area so that emergency crews can have full access to the area. Read moreWILDFIRE: Crews are Fighting North Fork Fire Outside of Pocatello
KPVI News Today and Wendy's gave away the first breakfast on Friday to Christy Mason with Idaho Central Credit Union in Chubbuck. Read moreKPVI News Today & Wendy's Give Away First Breakfast to ICCU Team
The Sugar-Salem Diggers improved to 2-0 with a dominant win over California's Templeton High School at Day 2 of the Rocky Mountain Rumble. Read moreRocky Mountain Rumble Day 2 Highlights
A community came together today to raise money and celebrate some very special people. Read more'Dash For Down Syndrome' Completed Its 9th Year
The community got their 'Greek' on Saturday for the annual Greek Festival. Read moreCommunity Gathers for Annual Greek Festival
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous boating conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
