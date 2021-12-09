A popular nativity reenactment at Grace Lutheran Church made its return Wednesday evening.
The event was free with 20-minute shows scheduled for 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. outside of the church and school. It was a drive-up style nativity, featuring live animals, narration through a radio station, and parking for about 300 cars per show. And at the center of it all, actors acted out the Christmas story, with an angel visiting Mary.
“Well people are looking for ways to celebrate Christmas so more than just shopping and more than just parties so this is the center story of the whole event so we want to tell the story in the way that kids can love it,” explains Grace Lutheran Church Senior Pastor Jonathan Dinger, “whole families can love it, and not too long but also gets right to the heart of it.”
